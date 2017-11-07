Mumbai: Shiv Sena corporator from Madh could lose job over husband's illegal constructions

BMC issues show-cause notices, seeks explanation for bungalow and other unauthorised structures allegedly built by her husband in the area

Till illegalities do us part? This Shiv Sena corporator could face the heat for her husband's illegal constructions in Madh. Sangeeta Sutar had won the election in February from ward 49 (Madh) in Malad. Recently, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sent notices to her husband Sanjay for allegedly constructing an illegal bungalow and several other structures in the area.



Sanjay Sutar's bungalow in Madh and other illegal structures in the area

After local activist Muhammad Imran Shaikh lodged a complaint against the unauthorised construction of a bungalow and houses by Sanjay, the P-north ward office issued notices to him under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, seeking relevant documents.



Corporator Sangeeta Sutar

Two notices (copies of which are with mid-day) have been served to him - the first on September 21 for structures erected behind Krishnacha Pada on Madh Jetty Road and the second on October 3 for building an unauthorised bungalow in Koyala Wadi on Madh Jetty Road. As per the notices, the BMC has asked him to furnish the documents within seven days to prove the structures' legality, failing which it will pull them down.

Fighting the fight

Speaking to mid-day, Shaikh said, "As per BMC's rules, if a corporator or his/her spouse is found doing any illegal construction, then s/he can be disqualified. In this case, Sangeeta Sutar has influenced BMC officials and helped her husband to erect illegal structures. Despite repeated complaints, the civic body is not taking any concrete action."

Last month, Shaikh had filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court for Sangeeta's disqualification. He added, "Because there was no proper action against the illegal construction, I moved HC... This is nothing but a misuse of power. Civic officials are deliberately delaying action. If a common man's illegal construction is demolished immediately, then why not a corporator's?"

Shaikh said he had also made presentations before Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta against the Sutars, for their "active involvement in rampant illegal constructions", seeking her disqualification.

As per the law

Section 16 (1D) of the MMC Act states a councillor shall be disqualified if found to have constructed by himself/herself, or (helped) spouse or dependents (build) illegal structures, violating the provisions of the Act or the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, or the rules or bye-laws framed under the same.

Last year, Congress corporator from Vile Parle Binita Vora was disqualified by the HC after a writ petition was filed by Jitendra Janwale, a Sena candidate, whose wife had lost to her in the civic elections. Binita's husband Mehula was accused of illegal construction.

The other side

When contacted, Sangeeta answered the call, but on hearing the questions, handed it over to her husband.

Saying that the bungalow was his previous residence, Sanjay said, "I have sold that property. But I will check and get back to you in the next couple of days. I don't have the details right now."

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of P-north ward, Sanjog Kabre, who recently took charge, confirmed that notices had been sent to Sanjay. "I am aware of this matter. But I will have to check the latest update regarding action taken in the case."

Threat to Shiv Sena

If Sangeeta Sutar is disqualified, Sena's attempts to retain its place as the single largest party in the BMC could get affected. Recently, as a move to counter the BJP, it had managed to poach six MNS corporators, taking its total tally of corporators to 90. BJP's current strength is 83.