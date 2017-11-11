Mumbai: Thieving monkey spreads panic at Lower Parel

A large male monkey has been causing havoc in Lower Parel, stealing fruit and raiding shops and even biting passers-by on the road as well as at the station. After attempts to catch the animal have failed, Sanjay Gandhi National Park authorities are planning to tranquilise it and move it to the park.

The monkey has been raiding provision stores and the fruit vendors at lower Parel. Pic/ Datta Kumbhar

Locals said the monkey appeared in the area around 10 days ago and immediately started raiding shops and stealing fruit. Due to its aggressive nature, the locals are scared and, along with railway officials, have informed the Thane Forest Department (Territorial) to take it away.

Taking serious note of the issue, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Santosh Kank from the Mumbai Range has asked the team to visit the station and with the help of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) volunteer Ankit Vyas a cage to trap the monkey has been set up near the cabin of the station in-charge.

Vyas said, "It is unlikely that the monkey will walk into the trap, so we are thinking about tranquilising it. But, this decision will be taken by higher authorities."

Speaking to mid-day, RFO Santosh Kank said, "We are worried that the animal will cause pandemonium some day that could result in an accident. The monkey is very aggressive and the best way to trap it is by tranquilising it, so we are going to take the help of the SGNP team."

The aggressive monkey on Thursday had charged at Vyas who had gone to the area to check on it.