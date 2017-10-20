Controversies have almost become the norm at Mumbai University. As one comes to an end, another starts. Following the assessment chaos, the varsity has landed in another soup for not following the Bombay High Court's order in conducting the LLM admissions. It has been five months that the LLB students completed their course, but they are yet to start their LLM studies, thanks to the varsity for delaying the admission process.



HC rules in students' favour

The students who failed in the Law of Evidence subject had moved the HC, as they wanted to take part in the LLM admission process. The varsity was not allowing them to participate in the process, as they had applied for re-evaluation. It was after this that the students moved court and 19 of them submitted petitions. However, when the HC ruled in their favour, the university allowed them to apply for LLM but none of their names appeared in the first merit list. "Though the HC ruled in our favour, the varsity is adamant on waiting for the re-evaluation results. Thankfully they let us take part in the application process, but we were not given receipts and our names did not appear in the first merit list. What is the point of approaching the court, if the varsity refuses to give us our right," said a student.

Umesh Yadav, one of the petitioners said, "If the re-evaluation results are delayed further, then hardly any seats will be left for LLM. On the contrary, the varsity has already declared the re-examination time-table. We might have to appear for re-examination without even knowing the results." When contacted, Rashmi Oza, HOD of the law department, said, "The students' applications are there with us. We have accepted them as per the court order. They will get admission only if they clear the re-evaluation process."