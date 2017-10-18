After local ire, Mumbai University has now brought on global embarrassment, seeing a significant drop in its rank in the QS Asia University Rankings 2018 - from last year's 145 to 181 this year. With controversy dogging MU like a shadow, this new development has further damaged its reputation.

In the doldrums

MU's hastily introduced, and heavily criticised On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, which delayed results for more than five months and made the governor send the vice chancellor responsible on leave, has been panned anew owing to the QS rank drop.

Professors' view

"MU is running on autopilot... Since the new government took charge, varsity elections to form bodies that take major academic and administrative decisions haven't been conducted," said a senior professor.

Another professor said, "How will the varsity function properly in the absence of Senate, Academic Council, Management Council and other such bodies? This is the situation in almost all public universities in the state. It is high time the government took things seriously." Despite repeated attempts, no MU official was willing to give a comment.

A good show

The IIT-B, which moved a rank up from last year's 35 in the rankings, has topped the list of institutes fromâÂÂÂÂIndia. Director Prof. Devang Khakhar said, "This is a reflection of the excellent work being done by the faculty and students."