Mumbai: Woman learning riding assaulted by neighbour with bamboo and rod

A man accused of getting together with his family and brutally thrashing a woman, set himself afire outside the Deputy Superintendent of Police's office in Vasai yesterday. Vikas Jha alleged that the police were attempting to frame him in a false case and therefore he took the extreme step. Vikas has sustained 50 per cent burns and has been admitted to Golden Park Hospital.



Mitlesh with husband Amarnath Jha

On November 8, Mitlesh Jha, 40, was learning to drive a Scooty in her society compound at Suram Park, Virar. According to police, Vikas Jha, 25, rammed into her vehicle with his Scooty and she fell down. When Mitlesh got up and was lifting her two-wheeler, Vikas allegedly rammed into her again and she fell down. Police said an argument followed and Vikas called his brother and father, and they all allegedly thrashed Mitlesh with a bamboo and a rod.



Mitlesh shows the injury she allegedly sustained during the assault. Pics/Hanif Patel

"The first time he hit the scooter, I felt that it was an accident. But when he rammed it again, I questioned him about it. He said, "I will burn both you and your Scooty," and called his brother and father and they brutally assaulted me with a bamboo and a rod," said Mitlesh.



Vikas Jha has sustained 50 per cent burns

"We went to Virar police station where initially they registered an NC (non-cognisable case). When I said I would complain to a higher authority, yesterday they registered an FIR," said her husband Amarnath.

Till yesterday there were no arrests. "We have registered the FIR against Vikas, Vinay and Amit Jha under Sections 354, 323, 324, 504, 506, 34 of IPC. No arrest has been made yet. An inquiry is on," said a police official from Virar police station.