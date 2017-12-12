Mumbai: Woman's semi-nude body found in high-rise after late-night house party

A house party at a posh high-rise in Malwani ended with the mysterious death of a 25-year-old woman who plunged to her death from the 15th floor in the early hours of Monday

A house party at a posh high-rise in Malwani ended with the mysterious death of a 25-year-old woman who plunged to her death from the 15th floor in the early hours of Monday. Her semi-nude body was found dangling from the duct area on the second floor. All four of her friends who were at the party — including her boyfriend — have been detained for questioning.



The deceased has been identified as Arpita Tiwari, a resident of Mira Road. Arpita had gone to Manavsthal building in Malwani for the party along with her boyfriend Pankaj Jadhav, 30. They arrived in the wee hours of Monday, around 2.30 am, and the revelry went on till around 5 am, when the party of five retired to bed.

At 7 am, one of the friends woke up and noticed that Arpita was nowhere to be seen. He found the bathroom door locked and assumed that she was inside. He went back to sleep and woke up again at 9 am, but Arpita was still missing. On finding the bathroom door still locked, he woke her boyfriend. They knocked on the door, but got no response.

Panicking, the two men broke the door down and were shocked to find the windows open, with no sign of Arpita. The duo went downstairs to ask the guard whether he had seen her. They found her body on the second floor's duct. She was found in her undergarments.

Senior Inspector Deepak Phatangre from Malwani police said, "We have registered an accidental death report. Further investigation is on." A source from the police station added, "We will scan the building's CCTV cameras. We have asked everyone to stay in the city. Everyone is under the scanner, including the boyfriend. We are investigating the case from various angles, not excluding murder or suicide."

