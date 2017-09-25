Narayan Rane to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today

Narayan Rane
Narayan Rane, who has quit the Congress, is scheduled to meet BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi today. There are speculations that he is keen on joining the BJP.

"The venue and time of the meeting are not known yet," a source close to Rane said. There has been no word from the BJP yet on whether Rane will be joining the party.

