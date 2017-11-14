West Bengal beats Odisha in battle over origin of rasgulla, gets GI status

A bitter tug-of-war over a popular sweet has been resolved, with West Bengal beating Odisha in the battle over the origins of the rasgullah. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that her state had been granted GI or the Geographical Indication status for the sweet.



West Bengal and neighbouring Odisha have been engaged in a legal battle over the origin of the cottage cheese-based sweet since June 2015

"Sweet news for us all. We are very happy and proud that #Bengal has been granted GI... status for Rosogolla," Banerjee, currently in London, tweeted.

The GI under the World Trade Organization is a sign that identifies a product as originating from a particular place.