Man all set to get married crashes bike into Vashi pothole, breaks leg

Nagpada youth, getting ready to tie the knot next month, breaks leg after his bike hits a crater in Vashi

Monsoon may have gone, but that doesn't mean potholes have. Nagpada resident Junaid Qureshi has become their latest victim, and that too just about a month before his wedding.





The 24-year-old has been left with a fractured leg and a cracked wrist, facing a surgery, after his bike got stuck in a crater near Vashi toll naka on Saturday evening. And among his major worries is how he will recover in time for his big day on December 27.

Out of action

Qureshi, a photographer and general secretary with Mumbai NGO Sahas Foundation, told mid-day, "On Saturday evening, I was on my way to Sanpada. Just before the Palm Beach flyover, my bike hit a pothole. I lost control and fell.



Junaid Qureshi has fractured his right leg and is set to undergo surgery at JJ hospital

It was a while before a passer-by helped me up; I couldn't even stand properly, it was that painful. Locals took me to a nearby hospital, where doctors told me I had fractured my leg and cracked my wrist. I was advised surgery. I then called up my family and friends, and they shifted me to JJ hospital."

"I am getting married on December 27. Everyone is neck-deep in preparations. Doctors told me that I should recover by then, but I am worried. If I don't, I will have to postpone the wedding," he added.

"I was not in a condition to lodge a complaint after the incident, but to bring the matter to the authorities' notice, so that no one else got injured, I tweeted about it to the Navi Mumbai police and the Chief Minister's Office on Monday evening. I hope civic authorities fill up the potholes on that stretch immediately."

Broken and unheard

A doctor from JJ hospital said, "The patient was referred from NMMC hospital. He's suffered a post-traumatic bimalleolar fracture with ulnar styloid fracture and second toe phalynx fracture. He is stable in the nursing ward."

President of Sahas Foundation Sayed Furkan Ahmad said, "For years we have been raising our voices for pothole-free roads. Such incidents only add to our worry as citizens. We will be complaining to the authorities concerned in the coming days." NMMC hospital said they would have to check the records of this case.