Navi Mumbai: New coastal road to ease traffic

Navi Mumbai is all set to get a new coastal road, that will not only connect the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) road to the Amra Marg and the proposed international airport, but will also make the drive to the airport much smoother. CIDCO has approved a tender worth Rs 625 crore for the project and is in the process of inviting e-bids for the design and construction.



Picture used for representational purpose

According to sources, the proposed coastal road will serve as a second link to the JNPT road and will also share the traffic of both the routes – NH-4B and SH-54 – with Amra Marg. Part of the road will also connect the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) to the Navi Mumbai International Airport. "The proposed coastal road will have six-lanes, which will start from JNPT (Belpada) and run to the foot hill of Jasai. Then it will get interchanged at Shivajinagar with MTHL and run on the coast of Ulwe. It will finally end near the Panvel creek at Amra Marg," said a CIDCO official.

As part of phase I, work will be carried out from Amra Marg junction to the point where it gets interchanged with MTHL, and in phase II, the stretch from Shivajinagar to JNPT (Belpada) will be completed. Mohan Ninawe, public relations officer, CIDCO, said, "The total length of coastal road will be 10.7 km, out of which 5.8 km will be developed in phase-I in addition to the 1.2 km stretch that connects the airport."

"The project needs CRZ clearances from MCZMA and MOEF. Fine Envirotech Engineers has been appointed as consultant for obtaining the clearance," added the official. The project is likely to be completed by April 2021.