Nawaz Sharif returns to Pakistan to face corruption charges

Pakistan's ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday returned to the country from the UK after nearly a month to face corruption and money laundering charges in the Panama Papers scandal.
Ishaq Dar arrives with his lawyer, Amjad Pervez, to appear in court, in Islamabad, on Monday. Pic/PTI
He was in London from August 31 to be with his ailing wife Kulsoom, who is undergoing treatment for throat cancer. Sharif, 67, decided to return after consultations with senior party leaders, including his younger brother and Punjab province Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in London, party officials said.
The aircraft carrying him landed here at around 7.30 am and a confident Sharif came out, waved to his supporters and left, reports said. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) officials said he would stay in Punjab House in Islamabad and hold meetings with party leaders on Tuesday.
Pak finance minister appears in court
Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday appeared before an accountability court in connection with the Panama Papers case and submitted surety bonds worth `1 million to get bail.
Pakistan, Russia hold joint military drill
Pakistan and Russia are holding a two-week-long military exercise focussing on counter-terrorism operations to enhance defence ties between the two countries, ahead of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's visit to Moscow next month.
