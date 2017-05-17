Thieves rent house next to jewellery store in Nerul to rob it



Representational picture

Jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh was stolen from a jewellery store in Nerul. Cops say the unidentified culprits, who are currently absconding, broke a wall shared with the store and entered the establishment.

The robbery at Mayura Jewellers came to light, when the store's owner opened the shop at around 10:00 am on Monday.

According to Indian Express, police sources revealed that the accused entered the store after breaking the brick wall and disabled the CCTV cameras. Then then proceeded to steal the jewellery after cutting open the safe utilising gas cutters.

Cops feel both suspects rented the house last week and are trying to discover their identity by questioning the store's owner. Nerul police sources say the paid an advance of Rs 2,000, since they wanted the house for only four days but the theft was committed on the second day of their stay in the house after which the accused fled.

In January, Thane police tracked and arrested three accused, including the mastermind of the 35-kg gold heist in Ulhasnagar’s Mannapuram Gold Loan branch, which took place in December.

On the night of December 25, unknown thieves had fled with the booty from a branch of the gold loaning company located in Sai Krupa Palace housing society in Ulhasnagar. They first made a hole in the shared wall of the society’s water pump room and the branch’s toilet to enter the strong room and then cut holes into the safety vault with gas cutters to steal the gold.