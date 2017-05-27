Two boys drown in river Darna at Nashik; two missing





Nashik: Two boys drowned in river Darna at Palase in the district on Saturday, when they had gone to swim, while as many others are missing, police said.



Four boys had gone to the river for a swim, a senior police official said. They could not judge the water level and slipped into the river, he added.

Bodies of two boys were fished out by fire brigade personnel and locals while search was on to trace the other two, he said.



The deceased were identified as Sumit Bhalerao (15) and Kalpesh Mali (14), he said, adding a probe was on.