Those found indulging in free handling of snakes and posting such pictures on social media, with the sole motive of getting more likes, will be dealt with a heavy hand. At least that's what NGO Indian Snakes intends to do.

As such callousness in handling snakes can pose serious dangers for those involved in it, the NGO has decided to start a campaign -- Save Snakes from Rescuers and Lovers -- in order to take corrective measures. The organisation has asked wildlife lovers who come across such pictures on social media to forward it to them, so that necessary action can be taken.



Vava Suresh from Kerala, who claims to be a snake expert, has been facing criticism from herpetologists for the way in which he handles snakes. He also posts pictures with the animal on Facebook

Support pours in

According to sources, leading experts from the field of herpetology are supporting the initiative, because if the forest department takes effective action in such cases, then it will help in reducing deaths due to snakebites and instances of cruelty towards the animal.

Speaking to mid-day, Herpetologist Jose Louis, who is also the founder of the website Indiansnakes.org, said, "We will soon write letters to the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Ministry of Environment andForestand the chief wardens of the forest department across the country, requesting them to take appropriate action under the Wildlife Protection Act."

The NGO had come across a photo in which a cobra was seen with its mouth taped inside a forest. Following this, the members had discussed the matter with senior officials, who were ready to take action against such activities.

Circular released

In 2014, WCCB had released a circular, which banned posting of such pictures on social media. However, many snake rescuers continue to post pictures, in which they are clearly seen handling the snakes without any safety equipment.

"You can share the Facebook and Instagram links where people have posted pictures with snakes. We will examine each post and forward the ones against which action need to be taken to the officials concerned," said Shaleen Attre, senior survey coordinator, Indian Snakes.

Herpetologist Kedar Bhide said, "Many snake rescuers have died performing daredevilry acts. They often posted such pictures on social media to get likes and comments. Such things should stop. We will share the pictures with WCCB and other departments to initiate strict action against those found indulging in unethical practices. If forest departments take action in this regard, then they should send the details of it to WCCB."