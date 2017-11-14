No guards at Mumbai university's exam centre

Mumbai University's exam security has come under the scanner right at the beginning of the examinations. The professional security agency hired by MU last year has withdrawn its services over unpaid bills. This leaves the most sensitive department of MU vulnerable just when there are lakhs of answer sheets coming in for scanning ahead of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) process.

Last year, Mumbai University hired the services of a private professional security agency – a move made to ensure tight security around the examination section following incidents of malpractice. There were around 100 security personnel from the agency deployed at the Kalina campus.

A senior officer at the varsity said, "How will the university justify losing professional security right before the exams? This is the time when the exam section is most vulnerable and professional help is now off the campus. Answer sheets come to Kalina from so many centres. Now, this task will be thrust on contractual employees."

When contacted, Registrar of Mumbai University, Dinesh Kamble, said, "The university has had massive changes in the system and there were times when certain positions remained vacant.

This is why their payment is pending. But, there is no need to worry as not only do we have tight security around the exam section with our own security officials, we are also preparing a proposal to be presented before the Maharashtra Security Guards Board – which provides security arrangements to government organisations and offices."

Kamble added, "The varsity was paying from its own pocket. When we realised that it was getting very expensive, we asked the agency to continue with fewer men, but the agency refused."