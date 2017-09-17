North Korea leader Kim Jong says he will complete nuke programme



UNSC accused N Korea of causing 'grave security concerns'. Pic/AFP

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un said the country is nearing its goal of "equilibrium" in military force with the United States, as the United Nations Security Council strongly condemned the North's "highly provocative" ballistic missile test.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency carried Kim's comments yesterday a day after US and South Korean militaries detected the missile launch from the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

KCNA said Kim expressed great satisfaction over the launch, which he said verified the "combat efficiency and reliability" of the missile and the success of efforts to increase its power. He vowed to complete his nuclear weapons program in the face of strengthening international sanctions, the agency said.

Kim also said the country has nearly completed the building of its nuclear weapons force and called for "all-state efforts" to reach the goal and obtain a "capacity for nuclear counterattack the US cannot cope with."