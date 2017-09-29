China has ordered North Korean companies in the country to shut down by January as it applies UN sanctions imposed following Pyongyang's sixth nuclear test, the commerce ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said the companies, including joint ventures with Chinese firms, have 120 days to close from the date the United Nations resolution was adopted, September 11.



North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho departs after speaking to reporters at the UN Millenium Plaza hotel in New York city. Pic/AFP

The announcement comes days after China confirmed it will apply another major part of the sanctions: a limit on exports of refined petroleum products to North Korea starting October 1 and a ban on textiles from its neighbour.

Malaysians banned from travelling to NK

Malaysia has banned its citizens from travelling to NK as the country faces increasing diplomatic pressure over its weapons programmes. The foreign ministry announced the ban on Thursday.

Sept 11

The day when the UN resolution was adopted