NRI businessmen Hindujas are wealthiest Asians in UK in 2017



Ashok Hinduja, Gopichand Hinduja, Srichand Hinduja and Prakash Hinduja



London: NRI businessmen, the Hindujas, have retained their position as the richest Asians in the UK in 2017 with an estimated wealth of 19 billion pounds (1.6 lakh crore), an increase of 2.5 billion pounds over last year, according to an annual ranking of the richest Asians in UK.

Steel tycoon Lakshmi N Mittal secured the second place with a fortune of 12.6 billion pounds — up from 6.4 billion pounds last year — in the Eastern Eye Asian Rich List, Britain's 101 Wealthiest Asians 2017. Britain's 101 wealthiest Asians are collectively worth 69.9 billion pounds (6 lakh crore), up from 55.4 billion pounds last year.

Prakash Lohia, Chairman of the Indorama Corporation (Petrochemicals) is the 3rd richest in the list.

Rs 6l cr

Collective wealth of Britain's 101 wealthiest Asians