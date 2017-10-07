The New York Times has accused powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of decades of sexual misconduct against his female assistants, employees and actors, resulting in at least eight private settlements.



Harvey Weinstein

The Hollywood mogul, 65, issued a lengthy statement after the article was published, acknowledging that his behaviour with colleagues had caused a “lot of pain” and apologising for it. The report cites accounts of several women, including former employees and actor Ashley Judd, who said she was called to his hotel suite for what she thought would be a business breakfast. She said Weinstein appeared in a bathrobe and asked whether he could give her a massage or she could watch him shower. “Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it's simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly,” Judd said, according to the Times.

The allegations against the producer span three decades and both the companies he worked with. Weinstein is co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, the studio behind Oscar-winning films such as ‘Silver Linings Playbook’, ‘The King’s Speech’ and ‘Django Unchained’. He had co-founded Miramax Films.

“I came of age in the ‘60s and ‘70s, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different. That was the culture then. I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office — or out of it,” Weinstein said. “I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologise for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment. I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt and I plan to do right by all of them,” he added.