Pakistan bride kills 13 in-laws by poisoning milk to avenge forced marriage

Islamabad: A newly-wed woman, who allegedly poisoned milk in a bid to kill her husband, caused the death of 13 of her in-laws in Punjab province in Pakistan after they drank the milk when it mixed in 'lassi', it was reported on Monday.



Representation pic

The incident in Daulat Pur in Muzaffargarh area had been shrouded in mystery when it was reported two days ago that the family members had died after accidental intake of intoxicated beverage, the Nation reported.

However, police said the woman, identified as Aasia, had confessed to poisoning milk.

Aasia was reportedly forced into the marriage and had only poisoned the glass of milk meant for her husband Amjad but somehow he did not drink it.

The milk was later used to make lassi, which affected 28 people, 13 of whom died because of severe intoxication while 14 are still battling life in a hospital.

Police have registered a case against the woman and were looking for her alleged paramour, suspecting he may also have a hand in the murder.