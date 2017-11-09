Pakistan court rejects Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's plea to merge three graft cases

A Pakistani anti-graft court on Wednesday rejected ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's plea to club together three corruption cases against him and used his presence to once again indict him in the Panama Papers case.

The three cases were registered by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 8 against Sharif, his children and son-in-law in the Accountability Court Islamabad, following a verdict by the Supreme Court on July 28.

Sharif, 67, had to step down after he was disqualified as the Prime Minister by the apex court in the Panama case. Now, Sharif will have to face three separate trials with hearings stretching out for months.