Parliament Square to get first statue of a woman

A century after she successfully campaigned to win women the right to vote, British suffragette Millicent Fawcett will become the first woman honoured with a statue in London's Parliament Square.
Plans to erect the bronze monument next to those of Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and nine other historic male figures received the final go ahead on Tuesday, London City Hall said.
Authorities hoped to unveil the 'long overdue' statue in time for the centenary of the 1918 Representation of the People Act, which gave some women the right to vote for the first time, said London's mayor, Sadiq Khan. "We want this statue to depict the strength and determination of the women who dedicated their lives to the fight for women's suffrage and to inspire many generations to come," Khan said in a statement.
Fawcett, who formed the National Union of Women's Suffrage Societies in 1897, spent decades advocating for equal rights for women, including voting rights and access to education.
