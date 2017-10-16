A shocking video has emerged showing several ppassers-byplaying mute spectators after a woman was crushed under a crane in adjoining Navi Mumbai. The CCTV footage of the incident shows biker Shilpa Puri (34), a resident of sector 20, Kharghar getting crushed by a hydraulic crane, after losing balance on a two-wheeler.



The incident happened near the Utsav Chowk in Kharghar. Representational picture



Not only did the crane driver not stop but riders and drivers of several other vehicles passing by also looked the other way. Nobody came to rescue the woman, who was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital in Panvel, police said.



The incident happened near the Utsav Chowk in Kharghar on Saturday at around 7 pm, police said. Expressing concern over the public apathy, a police officer said "one expects other travellers and passers by to stop and help the accident victims but nobody came forward.



"It is another matter that she was beyond being rendered medical attention as her head had crushed under the crane and she died on the spot," the officer said.