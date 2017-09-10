Peon arrested for sexually assaulting minor in Delhi school





A 40-year-old man, who works as a peon at a private school in Delhi, was arrested for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in an empty classroom, police said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Vikas was arrested soon after the victim gave a tip off about his description to the police during a counselling session.

She said the accused was wearing a red colour cap.

"The incident occurred on Saturday at around 11 a.m., at the Tagore Public School at Shahdara. Vikas lured the minor with a candy and took her inside the empty classroom where he sexually assaulted her," Deputy Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said.

"The matter was reported to the police after 3 p.m., when the minor complained of pain in her abdomen. Her mother noticed bleeding in private parts."

Prasad said that Vikas "put his hand the victim's mouth and threatened her of dire consequences".

"The victim, who is a Class 1 student, has been admitted to Chacha Nehru hospital for treatment where her condition is said to be stable," she added.

Vikas, a resident of Usmanpur, was working in the school for the last three years.

Prasad said that he had earlier worked in two other schools.

The victim stays in Raghubir Nagar area and her father works as a tailor in a readymade garments factory.

The police said a medical test confirmed sexual assault.