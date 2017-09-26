The Thane police are roaming in plain clothes in south Mumbai, to trace four accused who allegedly helped Iqbal Kaskar extort money. The accused allegedly made calls on behalf of Kaskar for extortion.

On Monday the police detained a person, who is a close friend of one of the four accused, who are absconding. He was detained at Tehalli Mohalla, JJ Marg.

Iqbal Kaskar

Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane Crime Branch, confirmed the detention, but refused to reveal the name of the person.

"We are checking his background and whether he has any link in the case. Also, he will help us trace the accused in the crime," said an official.

Crime Branch sleuths are roaming around the Dongri and JJ Marg areas to trace the four wanted accused. The sleuths are active during nights, as the D gang members mostly leave their houses after 6 pm and stay out till early morning.

Sources from the Thane Crime Branch also confirmed that Kaskar revealed that Dawood doesn't have any disease, and Chhota Shakeel is in touch with his gang members.