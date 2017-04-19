Pune Crime: Voodoo doll 'delivers' death threat to Lonavla civic chief

The black doll, along with the handwritten message, was sent to Jadhav on Sunday

Pune: The president of the Lonavla Municipal Council was at the receiving end of a bizarre threat late last week.

Surekha Nandkumar Jadhav (55), who was elected to the council on BJP's ticket for the second time in December, received a black doll on a tirdi (stretcher on which a body is placed), along with a letter that mentioned she would die of a cardiac arrest later this week. The letter, which was written in Marathi, also specified the day and date of her death (April 25, 11.08 am). Jadhav has filed a case with the Lonavla city police.

Surekha Nandkumar Jadhav

Incidentally, Jadhav was in Kerala to attend a colleague's son's wedding when the parcel was delivered to her. "I came to know about the incident through my volunteers. I do not believe in such superstitions. This is not the first time such an incident has taken place with me. I want the culprit to be nabbed soon," said Jadhav.

She also ruled out any health issues. "My health is fine. I have a daughter whose wedding I need to manage, along with my work. Once I return to Pune, I will approach the police," said Jadhav, who lost her husband sometime back.

When contacted, a police officer with the Lonavla police said, "Our superior is looking into the matter. We will register a case once Jadhav approaches us."