Woman gets pet dog killed with the help of a vet, lands in trouble

Animal activist lodges complaint against Hadapsar resident for administering lethal injections to canine with vet's help

An animal activist has lodged a complaint with the Hadapsar police against a resident of the area for killing her pet dog by administering lethal injections to him with the help of a veterinary doctor. The woman, however, has defended her action by saying that the dog was mentally unstable, and hence, she "put him to sleep" under the purview of the mercy killing law.



The complainant Padmini Stump

Back and forth

Padmini Stump, 59, of Gulshan Mahal on Shankarseth Road, who runs the animal shelter home Mission Possible along with Dr Ravindra Kasbekar, lodged a complaint against Varuna Saxena, a resident of Amanora Park Town, and the Chinchwad-based vet, Dr Kapil Jaikar, under the Maharashtra Police rules and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.



The dog Liya, that Varuna Saxena got killed with the help of a vet in Chinchwad

Stump's statement read, "Nine years ago, Varuna had approached me and adopted the dog. Recently, she brought the dog, named Liya, back for caretaking, as her toddler was facing problems because of the animal. In August, I took back the dog and she adopted a labrador. On October 29, Varuna asked me about Liya and I told her that the dog had been given to a new family in Mumbai. She got angry and fought with me, shouting how could I have put Liya up for adoption again without her consent. She demanded the dog back."



Varuna Saxena, lady who allegedly got the dog killed with the help of a vet

"As per her request, on November 24, I returned Liya to her. But shortly after, I found out from her neighbours that she had killed the dog. Hence, I approached the police," she added.

The other side

Speaking to mid-day, a relative of Varuna said, "First and foremost, she is a dog lover. But after her child's delivery, the dog had become aggressive, not liking Varuna's attention on the baby. On many occasions, the animal even bit the child; it was mentally unstable. Hence, she was forced to take this action." Assistant police inspector Kiran Londhe said, "We are investigating the case; we will look into the mercy killing aspect of it, which the vet has claimed is as per the law."

Also view - 26/11 Recap: 20 terrifying images from the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks



