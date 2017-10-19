Comedian-actor Raju Shrivastava, last week, suddenly found himself at the receiving end of vitriol from his fans. Eventually, he found out it was because someone had posted his photo along with comments against PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on social me­d­ia. Shrivastava has now decided to approach the police against whoever is behind the posts.



Raju Shrivastava

Speaking to mid-Day, he said, "For the past few days, some memes with my photos and comments have gone viral. I am being trolled as the memes have lines criticising the government and making fun of the PM. I am all for freedom of expression, but people should do so under their own names." Shrivastava is in the process of collecting all pictures that went viral to approach the cops. A police officer said, "When Raju Shrivastava approaches us with a complaint, we will definitely look into the matter."