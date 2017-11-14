Roy Moore's campaigner calls sexual misconduct claims a 'witch hunt'

Former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore's campaign chairman Bill Armistead on Monday dismissed the allegations of sexual misconduct made against the former terming them as a 'witch hunt'.

"Gloria Allred is a sensationalist leading a witch hunt, and she is only around to create a spectacle," Armistead said. This remark came after earlier another woman came forward against former Moore, alleging that as a teenager in the 1970s she was sexually assaulted by him. Beverly Young Nelson, during a media conference, said that the incidents took place when she was 15 and 16, reported the Hill.

In the conference, Nelson claimed that Moore told her after the alleged incident that, "You are a child. I am the District Attorney of Etowah County. If you tell anyone about this, no one will believe you." Attorney Gloria Allred, who was sitting beside Nelson during the conference added that the incident was kept secret for so long by Nelson because she 'feared' Moore, who was serving as a defense attorney in Etowah County.

A leading U.S. daily published interviews with the alleged victims, including one who claimed that she was only 14 when Moore brought her home, partially undressed her, touched her sexually and tried to talk her into having an intimate relations with him. According to reports, several Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have asked Moore to drop out of the race if the women's claims are true.