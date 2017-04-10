Russian man charged after bomb discovery in Oslo

Oslo: A Russian young man was charged with illegal dealings with explosive material after police carried out a controlled explosion of what they described as a bomb-like object in central Oslo early on Sunday, Norway's police security service (PST) said.

The Norwegian police also raised the country's threat level to "probable" from "possible," which is valid for two months, Xinhua quoted PST head Benedicte Bjornland as saying.

The 17-year-old Russian citizen, who came to Norway as an asylum seeker in 2010, was taken into police custody with an improvised explosive device (IED) in Oslo's Gronland area late on Saturday, PST police attorney Signe Aalling was quoted as saying.

Police carried out the controlled explosion of the object and the area was cordoned off.