Ryan school murder: Arrested bus conductor's wife cries foul, demands justice

The wife of bus conductor Ashok Kumar, the driver held by the Haryana police for the murder of 7-year-old Pradyuman at the Ryan International School demanded justice and proper investigation, while accusing the school administration of hatching a conspiracy against her husband.



Bus conductor Ashok Kumar with the police

"We have been asserting for long that he is innocent. This is a conspiracy hatched by the school administration and the police. My husband was tortured by the police to extract the confession. We want proper investigation and justice," Mamata said.

Last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a Std XI student of the same school and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor, who was arrested by the Gurugram police for the murder and sexual assault of the child. Echoing similar sentiments as Mamata, Varun Thakur, father of Pradyuman.

"I think the top management of the school is involved. I also believe that local administration might be involved to save the real killer," he said.

