Salman Khan meets his billionaire teen friend in Dubai



Rashed Belhasa and Salman Khan



Salman Khan, who has been shooting in Dubai, for his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif (they both missed Praful Patel's book launch last weekend and sent in video messages blaming shooting for their absence), took time out of his shoot schedule to meet his friend, the 15-year-old Rashed Belhasa. The son of Saif Belhasa, a Dubai real estate mogul, and chairman of the Belhasa Group with a net worth of $2 billion, Rashed visited Salman at his hotel at the Al ain Rotana, and posed for a picture as well as got the actor to say a few words about their friendship for social media.

"Rashed, is a social media sensation in the UAE, with over 500,000 followers, and Salman and other Bollywood stars like SRK, Sonu Sood, and designer Manish Malhotra are his friends, and have visited his farm house that boasts over 100 rare animals including cheetahs and lions. "Parts of the Jackie Chan film Kung Fu Yoga were also shot at this place," informs our source from the region. And at first look we thought it was a picture of Salman with just another of his lucky young fans....



Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin the foodie

As is known, Sachin Tendulkar has a very refined and international palate, and also ran an eponymous restaurant partnered with his friend Sanjay Narang. So when Chef Sanjay Dwivedi of Coya London who we'd featured yesterday wrote in to say that one of his most loyal clients was Tendulkar, we were not surprised. Will the icon be present with his wife, the charming Anjali, at the restaurant's pop up this weekend? Watch this space.



Aaditya Thackeray, Carles Puyol and Dino Morea

Carles and the cub

Word comes in that the Shiv Sena cub, Aaditya Thackeray, had a special international visitor, whom he received at the Mumbai Football Arena yesterday. Carles Puyol, the former football captain of Spain and FC Barcelona, was in the city as part of an FIFA initiative to promote the upcoming U17 World Cup to be held in India, in October later this year. Aditya managed to get Puyol to pose for a picture along with Dino Morea with a framed photo of his father, Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray, hanging in the background. "With Carles Puyol earlier today for the #MissionXIMillion as the run up to the U17 FIFA World Cup in India", posted Aaditya, who seems to have become a prominent face in sports administration and especially Indian football.

Puyol, a former World Cup winner, also spent time in Delhi before coming to Mumbai, and visited tourist spots like India Gate. We wonder if the likes of David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo will also make similiar visits to promote the tournament.



Susheela Raman

Words and music

The first time we'd heard Susheela Raman, the British-Indian musician known for her soulful voice and vibrant live performances, was at the Jaipur Literature Festival, and so it came as no surprise to hear that she would be soon collaborating on a performance, 'How Many Roads,' with JLF's founder William Dalrymple, the man known to curate its music programmes.



William Dalrymple

To be held early next month and described as an 'An evening of itinerant words and music by Dalrymple and Raman with Sam Mills and Pirashanna Theverajah' it includes readings and music shaped by their complementary and contrasting perspectives.

What's more, the performance is to take place in candle light in the 17th century-style jewel box like Sam Wanamaker Playhouse indoor theatre, part of Shakespeare's Globe in London. And when you think that both artists were born in the UK and their work is informed by an abiding passion for India, it makes for a very attractive duo indeed.

Is it too late to say sorry?

The recent high-profile international concert in the city, featuring a teen pop idol, had hoped to put India on the concert circuit for other international stars to follow. But unfortunately for the organizers, things didn't end up going as planned. Post the concert, social media was trending with not so happy fans, who had dished out thousands of rupees to pay for tickets, and had felt they had not received their monies worth with comments on bad organisation at the venue, too few restrooms, parking chaos, and of-course, a lip-syncing super star! But a source involved with the initiative now informs us that it wasn't only the fans who were left with a bad taste in their mouth, the pop idol too, didn't leave with happy memories.

"Everything was in place and plans had been finalised months in advance. He was to visit other cities in India and tourist attractions, some famous personalities had even offered to host parties for him, but post the concert, he decided to cancel all his plans in India and asked for his PJ to be prepared to fly out for a holiday to the Maldives instead. His team was obviously not pleased with the organisation and the leaking of internal documents." And what about the organisers we enquired. "The cost was so high to bring him down that they knew it would be difficult to make a profit from it; the money had been invested by five wealthy Delhi boys, who are close to the organizers," we are informed...