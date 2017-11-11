Saudi has declared war on Lebanon, Hezbollah: Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Lebanese PM Saad al-Hariri was under house arrest in Saudi Arabia

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday Saudi Arabia had declared war on Lebanon and Hezbollah, and said Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri, who resigned in a speech from Riyadh on Saturday, was being detained in Saudi.



A poster of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hangs on a pedestrian crossing bridge in the northern Lebanese port city of Tripoli. The caption reads ‘firm and moderating leadership’, days after Lebanese PM Saad Hariri announced his resignation. Pic/AFP

In a televised address Nasrallah said Hariri's resignation was an "unprecedented Saudi intervention" in Lebanese politics and called for Hariri to return to Lebanon. He said Lebanon's government was still legitimate and had not resigned. He further said that Saudi Arabia would fail in Lebanon as it has done in other parts of the region and will not defeat the Iran-backed group. He also denied Hezbollah was behind a missile fired from Yemen which hit the Saudi capital Riyadh last week and said Yemenis have capacity to produce missiles.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he had serious concerns over escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon. "We are indeed very worried, and we hope we won't see an escalation," the United Nations chief told reporters.