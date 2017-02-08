Saudi man pours gasoline on self beside Kaaba

Jeddah: A "mentally ill" Saudi national tried to set himself on fire beside the Kaaba inside Mecca's Grand Mosque, the Islam's holiest site, police said yesterday.

The man, identified as a Saudi national, was dousing himself in gasoline when he was caught. "He was held before he went on with his dramatic self-immolation act and his behaviour indicates that he is mentally ill. All the necessary measures will be taken," said a spokesman.

A 23-second video, posted online shows dozens of pilgrims who were surrounding the assailant while he was pouring gasoline on himself beside the Kaaba Monday evening. Police and pilgrims overpowered the man and escorted him away.