Seventh accused arrested in London tube attack case

A seventh man was on Monday arrested by British Police's counter-terrorism officers in connection with the bomb attack on a London underground train that injured 30 people earlier this month.

The 20-year old man was arrested at an address in Cardiff, Wales, early on Monday morning under Section 41 of the UK's Terrorism Act. He has been taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody, Scotland Yard said in a statement.

The arrests were carried out by officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter-Terrorism Command, supported by colleagues from the Welsh Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit and South Wales Police. Officers are also carrying out a search at an address in Cardiff as part of the ongoing probe into the attack at Parsons Green station in London on September 15, which injured 30 people.

"So far, seven people have been arrested as part of the investigation being carried out by the Met's Counter-Terrorism Command; one person has been charged in relation to the attack, three people remain in police custody and three people have been released with no further action," a Met Police officer said.