Several people were slightly injured by a man wielding a knife in the German city of Munich on Saturday, police said.

A search operation is on for the attacker who fled the scene, BBC reported.

The motive for the assault is unknown, a police statement said. Residents nearby were told to stay indoors while the suspect remains at large.

None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, the police said. They described the suspect as a man in his 40s who fled on a black bicycle. The suspect was wearing grey trousers, a green jacket and carrying a backpack and sleeping mat.