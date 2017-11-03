Sexual harassment accused UK defence secretary replaced by Theresa May aide

Gavin Williamson, a close aide of Prime Minister Theresa May, was yesterday appointed as Britain's new defence secretary after his predecessor Michael Fallon resigned amid a deepening sexual harassment scandal engulfing UK MPs.



Gavin Williamson and Michael Fallon. Pics/AFP

He was replaced by 41-year-old Williamson, the MP for South Staffordshire. "A number of allegations have surfaced...including some about my previous conduct. Many of these have been false, but I accept in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the armed forces that I have the honour to represent," Fallon said in his resignation.

It remains unclear if it was the particular revelation of Fallon repeatedly placing his hand on the knee of journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer that triggered his decision to step down or there were other incidents involving an abuse of power that may have precipitated his departure. Hartley-Brewer has stressed that she did not see herself as a victim.