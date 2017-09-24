Shakti Mills accused held in assault case

By A Correspondent | Mumbai | Posted 44 minutes agoNow Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now


Representational Image

One of the convicted accused in the Shakti Mills rape case of 2013, who was recently released from jail, is back behind bars for getting into trouble with the law again.

The NM Joshi police arrested the Shakti Mills accused for assaulting two brothers, Ajay and Anil Matkar, while trying to extort money from them. The Matkars run a shipping business. According to Ajay's statement, on September 9, the accused, along with four other friends, attacked Ajay, who then had to be admitted to Nair Hospital. Ajay filed an FIR. A few days later, the accused attacked Ajay's bother, Anil. The cops then arrested him.

A police source said that the accused had formed a gang that extorted money from people.

Trending Video

Watch video: Ryan School murder: My brother was beaten up to give wrong statements

 

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments
    Leave a Reply