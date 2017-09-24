Shakti Mills accused held in assault case



Representational Image

One of the convicted accused in the Shakti Mills rape case of 2013, who was recently released from jail, is back behind bars for getting into trouble with the law again.

The NM Joshi police arrested the Shakti Mills accused for assaulting two brothers, Ajay and Anil Matkar, while trying to extort money from them. The Matkars run a shipping business. According to Ajay's statement, on September 9, the accused, along with four other friends, attacked Ajay, who then had to be admitted to Nair Hospital. Ajay filed an FIR. A few days later, the accused attacked Ajay's bother, Anil. The cops then arrested him.

A police source said that the accused had formed a gang that extorted money from people.