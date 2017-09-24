To now earn brownie points over the voters, despite being in government, Shiv Sena is seen opposing its ally which is the major ruling partner in the government. Following the threats on pulling out from the government, the Shiv Sena has now organised protest rallies to oppose its partner in the state government over price rise. Sena claimed that the government had promised to curb within three months of its coming to power but has not done it even after three years. Immediately replying to Sena's protests, party president who is known to be close to Party's central leadership said this was backstabbing.

The issue of inflation, where the prices of petrol and diesel have rocketed leading to increase of daily necessary products and thus causing problems to the citizens. Shiv Sena planned protest rallies at 12 different locations in the city and asked the common man to join in their fight against the price hike. There were few other protest march that was carried out in the parts of Kolhapur, Marathwada, Aurungabad among several other districts.

Even in a recent meeting held last week at Matoshree, the elected representatives such as MLAs and MPs feared that they will be questioned by their voters over inflation issue, during the polls. It was these leaders who pointed out that during this government's tenure, the petrol and diesel prices are exorbitantly high. There were mthat said we don't want 'Acche Din' but give us old days only back, there were also posters that urged the citizens to get rid off BJP government.

With the upcoming Dussehra rally, it is expected that Uddhav Thackeray, Sena chief will be speaking against the BJP government on this issue openly. Harshal Pradhan, Shiv Sena PRO, said, "Though we are in the government, price rise is a people issue and we are with the people. If this government is not fulfilling their promise of reducing inflation in three years also, then it is a problem. There are few more rallies that are planned in the coming week."

Ashish Shelar, city chief of BJP tweeted, "People who have come to power using Modi's name are now criticising him." He also tweeted, "People who can't contest an election on their own should not be talking about someone like me who has people's mandate."