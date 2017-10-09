With several residents of Aarey Milk Colony still deprived of basic facilities like power supply and water connection, Shiv Sena shakhapramukh of the area has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis threatening to stop the ongoing Metro 3 car shed work, if the Aarey CEO doesn't meet these demands immediately.

In the letter, Sandeep Gadhave Patil, Shiv Sena shakhapramukh from Aarey, has demanded that NOC for basic facilities be granted at the earliest.

"The residents staying in various tribal hamlets in Aarey do not have basic facilities like water connection, electricity, streetlights or even internal roads. This is because the Aarey CEO office hasn't been giving NOC, claiming that the matter has to be heard by the National Green Tribunal. However, at the same time, the work of constructing the boundary wall for the proposed international zoo in Aarey, and metro car shed, is in progress," Patil said.

Local residents in Aarey are also upset about the fact that authorities are doing nothing to improve the condition of the existing Aarey Hospital. In the past, there have been deaths in the area due to snakebites, and locals feel that if the Aarey Hospital is well equipped, the lives of patients can be saved, Patil said.

"I would like to request the CM to look into the issue and instruct the officials concerned to provide us with the NOC, so that the conditions are livable here."