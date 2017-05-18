Shocking! Jilted woman kidnaps ex-lover at gunpoint from his wedding

In a scene straight out of a film, an armed young woman, along with some people, barged into a wedding and kidnapped the groom from at gunpoint. The groom and the abductor had been lovers



It was a scene straight out of a Bollywood film, only with a modern-day twist. While it is generally men who kidnap brides from the wedding ceremony, recently it was a woman who did the same.

The incident take took place on Tuesday when a young woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district's of Maudaha city kidnapped a groom from his wedding at gunpoint, according to a report in Times of India.

The kidnapped groom's whereabouts are still not known.

According to the report, the man had been in a relationship with the woman and left her leading to her drastic action.

The kidnapped man was identified as Ashok Yadav, who was a compounder with a doctor. The young duo had become involved, but the trouble started when his marriage was arranged with a girl living in Hamirpur district's Bhawanipur village. After his engagement ceremony, he stopped cut off ties with his girlfriend and refused to respond to her calls, SMS and WhatsApp messages, the report stated.

Late on Monday night, while all the wedding rituals were on, the woman, armed with a revolver, arrived at the venue along with some people and confronted her ex-lover. She then grabbed Ashok by the collar and pushed him into a waiting car and drove off.

The police was informed about the dramatic turn of events. The DCP of Maudaha police circle told the publication that he believes that the kidnapping was staged and the couple were hand in glove.