Smog chokes flight operations in Pakistan

Nearly 60 domestic and international flights are being affected daily for the last one week in Pakistan's Punjab province due to smog and heavy fog, which affected the visibility level that touched zero, officials said yesterday.



Pakistani residents travel amid heavy smog in Lahore. Pic/AFP

"At least 60 international and domestic flights have been affected in Lahore and some other cities of Punjab since last week. Despite rescheduling flights, the dense smog or fog is hampering the operations of both Pakistan International Airlines and foreign airlines," said PIA Lahore spokesman Athar Awan.

He said that foreign airlines have rescheduled their operations in the morning, but still the flights are delayed or cancelled because of smog.