Go rappelling in Lonavala

If you're the kind to pick adventure over spending Diwali with family, set out on a rappelling trip to Duke's Nose, a rather impressive cliff not too far from the city.

Curated by Blue Bulb, the experience is meant for even those who haven't attempted rappelling before. From the starting point, you will have to trek for an hour to get to the top. Once there, you will rappel down 350 feet, in addition to traversing hundreds of feet while attached to a harness.

"It's rare to find a cliff that offers this high a rappelling opportunity, which is what makes Duke's Nose special. While it is daunting, it is by no means technically challenging. Anyone who is in good physical shape can do it, provided they don't have a fear of heights," says Regan Rodricks, founder of Blue Bulb.

After the descent, lunch will be provided by a family from the village, and will include authentic Maharashtrian eats.

ON:âÂÂOctober 21, 6 am to 9 pm

AT:âÂÂLonavala (pick-up from multiple spots in Mumbai).

LOGâÂÂONâÂÂTO:âÂÂbluebulb.in

CALL: 9022270033

COST: Rs 2,849

Soar the skies in kamshet

Have you ever wanted to glide through the skies like a bird, with the wind in your face and the world unfolding beneath your feet? Sign up for an adventurous paragliding activity in Kamshet with Mumbai Travellers, and live your dream.

"Paragliding gives you the opportunity to enjoy a bird's-eye view of your surroundings as you float at a height of close to 1,500 feet. You don't have to be a pro to sign up for this — it's a tandem paragliding experience, and you will have someone from the team accompanying you," says Sameer Sawant of Mumbai Travellers.

The cost includes breakfast and lunch at local restaurants in the area.

ON:âÂÂOctober 22, 6 am onwards

AT:âÂÂKamshet (pick-up from multiple spots in Mumbai).

LOGâÂÂONâÂÂTO:âÂÂmumbaitravellers.in

COST: Rs 5,250 plus taxes

Get an adventure high in Panchgani

If you're tired of the kids spending their holidays doing nothing meaningful, accompany them on a fun three-day camp to Panchgani. Organised by Dream Adventurez, the camp is chock-full of activities sure to keep everyone occupied as well as entertained.

On the itinerary are rock climbing, trekking, commando crossing, obstacle course, cycling, cave exploration, and more; all will be conducted under the guidance of trained and certified individuals. "Depending on how much time we have, we might even visit the Valley of Flowers, which is beautiful post the monsoon," says co-founder Amit Mehta.

At night, you can settle down by a bonfire and listen to soothing music as you get to know your fellow campers.

ON:âÂÂOctober 27 to 30

AT:âÂÂPanchgani (pick-up from multiple points in Mumbai).

CALL: 9833480456

COST: Rs 3,500 (child), Rs 3,900 (adult)

Seek calm beside Pawna lake

If you're looking for a slightly lazy getaway not too far outside city limits, hit up Carvan Trips, which is organising a camping trip to a site that sits right beside the tranquil Pawna Lake. When you arrive at the campsite, you will learn how to pitch your own tent. Later, you can play games with other campers, or go on a leisurely amble along the banks of the lake. At nightfall, come together to collect wood and build a cosy campfire and huddle around it to share spooky stories. Not your cup of tea? Lie back on the grass and soak in the starry sky. The next morning, if you're up early enough, you can join the group on a trek to one of the nearby forts — either Lohagad, Visapur or Tikona. Once at the top, you will catch the first rays of the sun. Perfect way to celebrate the Festival of Lights, don't you think?

ON:âÂÂOctober 21, 12.30 pm onwards

AT:âÂÂPawna Lake (pick-up from multiple points in Mumbai).

LOGâÂÂONâÂÂTO: insider.in

COST: Rs 2,000