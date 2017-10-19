Thousands of Somalis demonstrated on Wednesday against those behind bombings that killed more than 300 people at the weekend, defying police who opened fire to keep them away from where their loved-ones perished.

Police initially opened fire to prevent people from accessing the rubble-strewn scene of the attack, injuring at least two people, the emergency response service said. But eventually they had to let thousands of the demonstrators gather there after they were overwhelmed by the numbers.

Two arrested in bombing case

Officials in Somalia said two people have been arrested in connection with Saturday's massive truck bombing. A Somali intelligence official investigating the attack said that a well-known man who vouched for the truck and persuaded soldiers to allow it into Mogadishu is now in jail.