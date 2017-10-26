In the coming years, commuters will be able to zip from Thane and Kalyan to Mumbai in the comfort of the Metro, as the state cabinet yesterday approved plans for Metro 5 along the Thane-Kalyan-Bhiwandi corridor. The gov­e­rnment also gave the green light for Metro 6, from Lokhandwala to Vikhroli, via the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR).

Connect to Metro 4

According to MMRDA officials, Metro 5 will be 24 km long and cost Rs 8,416 crore.

Once completed, the line will help solve commuting woes between Thane and Kalyan, and will also connect to Metro 4 (Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavli) in Mumbai. MMRDA also has plans to set up growth centres and a business hub around Metro 5.

The stations along the corridor are Kalyan APMC, Kalyan station, Sahajanand Chowk, Durgadi Fort, Kon Gaon, Gove Gaon MIDC, Rajnouli Village, Temghar, Gopal Nagar, Bhiwandi, Dhamankar Naka, Anjur Phata, Purna, Kalher, Kasheli, Balkumbh Naka and Kapurbawdi.

Easing JVLR traffic

The Metro 6 will be the second rail project with east-west connectivity. While the existing Metro 1 connects Versova to Ghatkopar via Andheri, Metro 6 will connect Lokhandwala to Vikhroli via JVLR.

Officials said it will be 14.5-km-long and will be constru­cted at the cost of R6,672 crore. The line will run along the JVLR, reducing traffic on that stretch. There will be 13 stations on this corridor – Swami Samarth Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Momin Nagar, JVLR, Shyam Nagar, Maha Kali Caves, SEEPZ Village, Saki Vihar Road, Ram Baug, Powai Lake, IIT Powai, Kanjurmarg (W) and Vikhroli-Eastern Express Highway.