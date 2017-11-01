South Mumbai joggers happy to get their beloved Priyadarshini park back

Regulars at the Priyadarshini Park finally have their jogging track back, thanks to the Bombay high court (HC). On Monday, a division bench of Chief Justice Manjulla Chellur and judge Mahesh Sonak asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to maintain the status quo, and move the fire engine and the temporary fire station out of the park till the final order. The civic body has abided by the order.



BMC had plonked the fire engine and temporary fire station in south Mumbai's Priyadarshini Park since the area lacked a fire station

Obstructing jogging track

The instruction came after an HC-appointed two-member committee said in its inspection report that the fire station constructed inside the park is obstructing the jogging track. The court is hearing a petition filed by the Malabar Hill Citizen Forum (MHCF) against the civic body's decision to construct a fire station there. The 65,000-sqm park was handed over to the forum on adoption basis more than two decades ago. mid-day had reported about the tiff between MHCF and BMC on June 15.

Susieben Shah, general secretary, MHCF, said, "After the court's instruction on Monday, BMC removed the fire engine stationed inside the park. The structure of fire station was cleared on Tuesday morning. While removing the structure, a part of the jogging track was damaged." She added, "On Wednesday, the court will hear a petition to know whether or not the BMC has complied [with the order]."

Bharat Swaragi, a regular visitor at the park, said, "The park is for citizens and court has restored its original status. This is not about the rich or poor, but for the benefit of citizens."

The issue

When asked about BMC's next step, a senior official said they have removed the structures as the court has asked them to maintain status quo. However, the official said that the court hearing would continue on the issue of fire engine.

In June, BMC had stationed a fire engine inside the park and made a temporary structure to serve as a fire station, in the middle of the jogging track. It wanted to make a fire station there since the area lacks one. But this irked citizens. Following the BMC's move, MHCF approached the court, after which the court had ordered them to restore the status quo.

