Shrikant Jaiswal, 25, and his two-year-old daughter were enjoying some quiet time outside their home last night, when they were hit by falling debris. Jaiswal, who had pushed his daughter out of harm's way, saw that a truck had crashed through the roof of his house. Three houses were damaged in the incident and Jaiswal received 12 stitches on his head. His daughter, Namisha, had minor injuries.

The accident happened around 10.15 pm when a truck driver who was speeding towards the Mumbra bypass in Thane lost control while negotiating a turn, skidded and landed on top of the houses situated just a few metres below the road.

Jamil Mirza, a resident of the area, said, "I live in the vicinity and rushed to the spot when one of my friends told me about the mishap. There I saw that the truck had landed on the top of the houses. I immediately called the police control room."



The damaged roof of Jaiswal's house

A police officer said, "We checked the vehicle to find out if the person driving was injured, too, but could find neither the driver nor the cleaner inside the truck. It is possible they fled after the incident."

The container that fell on to the houses at Mumbra

Vikrant Pagare, a resident of one of the three houses damaged in the mishap, said, "Shrikant and his daughter were sitting outside their house when the accident happened. They were taken to a hospital nearby. Jaiswal's daughter did not sustain any major injuries as he had pushed her out of the way as soon as he heard a loud sound. They are alive only because they were not inside the house when the accident took place. Our houses have been completely damaged."