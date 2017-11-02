State Mangroves Cell seizes vehicles parked on its plot in Malwani

In an vital step towards the protection of mangroves in city, the state Mangroves Cell took action against 48 vehicles illegally parked on a plot owned by it, next to a patch of mangroves in Malwani.



ACF Makrand Ghodke with forest officers Prashant Deshmukh and Mayur Bothe and Mangroves Cell members who seized the vehicles

The action was taken by a team headed by Assistant Conservator of Forests Makrand Ghodke along with Range Forest Officers Prashant Deshmukh and Mayur Bothe. The Cell has been actively taking action against illegal structures on land owned by it.

Ghodke said, "There was an illegal parking lot on the land that comes under the jurisdiction of the Mangroves Cell at Malwani. On Wednesday, we seized 48 vehicles illegally parked there and collected fine from the owners."

The vehicles seized from survey number 263 include four-wheelers, autorickshaws and two-wheelers.

The fine that the Mangroves Cell collected includes Rs 25,000 from the four-wheeler owners, Rs 10,000 from autorickshaw owners and Rs 5,000 from two-wheeler owners.

Till late Wednesday, around Rs 1.5 lakh was collected as fine. The vehicles for which fine was not paid were taken to the Mangroves Cell's Gorai office.

