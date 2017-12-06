Supreme Court to hear appeals in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute in Feb 2018

The Supreme Court yesterday decided to hear the civil appeals filed by various parties challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on February 8 next year

The Supreme Court yesterday decided to hear the civil appeals filed by various parties challenging the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on February 8 next year. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S A Najeeb also asked the Advocates on Record of appeals to sit together and ensure that all the requisite documents are translated, filed and numbered before the apex court Registry. In case of any problem, the counsels were directed to consult the Registry.



Ensure peace: Centre

Ahead of the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid, the Centre asked all states to remain cautious and ensure there was peace and no incident of communal tension anywhere in the country. In a communication to the states and union territories, the Union home ministry urged them to deploy adequate security forces at sensitive places and maintain extra vigil so that attempts to disturb peace can be foiled, a ministry official said yesterday. The demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was followed by riots in which hundreds of people were killed.

