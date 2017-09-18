Suspected cases of Blue Whale challenge in Chhattisgarh



Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

The Chhattisgarh Police has launched a probe into a number of cases suspected to be linked to the Blue Whale challenge in various districts of the state, a top official has said.

A 24-year-old woman, a government employee in Jashpur district, was found taking part in the deadly challenge, Additional District General R K Vij said.

Also read: Blue Whale victim attempts suicide by jumping in Jodhpur lake; rescued

On finding scratches on her hand, the police prevented her from taking part in the challenge and offered her counselling, he has said.

In Balod district, the principal of a private school approached the police after spotting injury marks on the hands of some students. They told the police they were not taking part in the challenge.

Scratches were also spotted on the hands of 14 children at a government school in Dantewada, District Collector Sourabh Kumar has said. However, the children told the police that they were not playing the game, but had scratched their hands due to some superstition. None of these kids possessed mobile phones.

Also read - Blue Whale: 12 rescued, alert sounded across Assam

WB teen plays challenge

A teenage girl from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district was hospitalised on Sunday after she was found to have injured herself while playing the deadly online game, police said. "A class VIII student from a private school in Basirhat area fell ill after confessing about her involvement in playing the Blue Whale game to the school authorities. She has been admitted to hospital," a police officer said.

You may also like: All you need to know about the mysterious Blue Whale suicides

